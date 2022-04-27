MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program had its spring public speaking contest at the Richland County Longview Center on Tuesday, April 26.
Extension Educator Dr. Judy Villard Overocker welcomed youth participants, parents and 4-H volunteers to the event.
“Each division of this public speaking contest focuses on refining public speaking skills for the 4-H members," Villard Overocker said. "The skills learned and practiced now will benefit all of these youth when they become adults.”
Winners of the 4-H Pledge: 1st Marissa Barciz (Mansfield), 2nd – Emma Kleman (Shelby), 3rd – Bryson Bays (Ashland).
Winner of the 4-H Prepared Speaking: 1st – Kaley Bowman (Mansfield); 2nd – Maylanna Gamble (Mansfield); 3rd – Sofia Johnson (Mansfield).
Winner of the Intermediate Demonstration Contest: Sawyer Eshelman (Shelby). Sawyer will be invited to participate at the Ohio State Fair in August.
Outstanding Speaker Award (special judges award) for the overall contest included: Natalie Adkins, Bryson Bays, Emma Kleman and Marissa Barciz.
Judges for the 4-H event included Mary K Steele, Diane Larrick, Robert Rhea and Gloria Franklin.
Major donors for this public speaking contests were the Greenslade Family, Charles Miller & Associates, Auctioneers, Abbott Family – Ian, Faith, Carson & Emily Eidt, the Beverage Family and Chad Kirkpatrick/Amy Secor.
Public speaking skills are one of the important abilities 4-H members learn through study and practice in the Richland County 4-H program. Many current 4-H club members go beyond the club level and participate in Richland County’s spring public speaking contest. In addition, some youth will be invited to participate at a state level competition.
