County school boards have made a difference in Ohio’s schools for the past 100 years. The county school boards were created from an act of the Ohio General Assembly. This law created 88 “County School Districts’ and charged them with the task of “elevating the state’s system of education to a proper standard.”
This effort established county office staff members drafting courses of study for school systems, providing in-service training for teachers and assuring quality classroom instruction through supervision and evaluation.
In Ohio, all counties transitioned to educational service centers in the mid-90s. When ESCs transitioned into their current form, they went from a regulatory agency to more of an agency that provides a menu of services to client districts.
ESCs are large-scale service providers offering administrative, academic, fiscal and operational support services to Ohio’s school districts, chartered nonpublic schools, community schools, and STEM schools.
Districts are able to realign to a different ESC (anywhere in the state) every 2 years, consistent with the state budget process, if they are not satisfied with the services they are receiving. Districts may purchase services from any ESC at any time, even from ESCs to which they are not aligned.
MOESC is the local ESC situated in Mansfield. Its complete name is Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.
Current members of MOESC are Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Highland, Lexington, Lucas, Madison, Mansfield, Mount Gilead, Northmor, and Plymouth-Shiloh school districts
Partners are: Goal Digital Academy, Hillsdale, Pioneer Career and Technology Center, and Tomorrow Center schools.
Members are: Cypress High School, Foundation Academy, Mansfield Christian, and St. Peter’s Catholic School, all located in Mansfield.
Recently, MOESC announced the youth leadership conferences for the 2022-2023 school year. The leadership experiences have been planned by student ambassadors from each participating district. Students will enjoy interactive and engaging days exploring leadership practices. The conferences will be in November and March of the 2022-2023 school year.
MOESC also, provides customized service in support of school improvement efforts. The team’s experts deliver high-quality assistance to raise each teacher’s ability to implement aligned curriculum and evidence-based practices to meet district goals and state initiatives.
The Mid-Ohio ESC Behavior Support Team provides professional development, coaching and consultation to districts to support the social emotional and behavioral health needs of students. Special Education Consultation Services are available along with IEP Development, Paraprofessional training and Special Education Programming. Visual Impairment Services is also available, along with Parent Mentor Services.
Some of the programs they provide are; Crisis Prevention Training; Registered Behavior Training and Certification; IEP Development and Compliance, Positive Behavior Intervention and Support, and Tier 1 & Tier 2 which supports serve as the foundation for behavior and academics, Academic Challenge for 6th & 7th grade students, Evaluator Training, and Gifted Services.
Dick Prater, President of the Board of Governors represents Richland County. He is a longtime Mansfield resident, helped create and served as director of Richland County Child Support Enforcement Agency for 18 years before he retired.
Doug Theaker, Vice President, representing Richland County served on the Board of Education for the Ontario Local Schools for 20 years and has served on the Board of Governors for Mid-Ohio ESC since 1997. In 2013, he was recognized with an Outstanding Leadership Award from OESCA.
Brad Geissman, represents Crawford County. He lives in New Washington, and is president of AMC Contractors in Mansfield.
Bill McFarland, represents Richland County. He is a retired educator, with 39 years’ experience, 29 as an administrator with several districts in NW Ohio. He lives in Lucas where he serves on the Lucas Community Center.
Glenna Plotts, represents Morrow County. She served as superintendent of PCTC for nine years and retired in December 2014 after 28 years. She is also a member of the Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees.
Marge Prater, represents Richland County. She is a longtime Mansfield resident, has been an educator for 47 years and taught elementary school for 32 years.
Kyle Swigart, represents Richland County. He works at Modern Office Methods (MOM), and he has a number of years of business and sales experience.
Kevin Kimmel is the Superintendent of MOESC and Lorraine Earnest is the Treasurer.