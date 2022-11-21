IMG_8882.JPG

Representatives from Mansfield City Schools, United Way of Richland County, the Mansfield Art Center, the YMCA of North Central Ohio, the Renaissance Performing Art Center and the Ohio Bird Sanctuary announced a joint effort to encourage regular school attendance for Mansfield's youngest students. 

MANSFIELD — Jillian Henry can still remember an elementary school reading contest where a class pizza party was on the line. 

Sometimes, an incentive can energize a school building. Mansfield City Schools is taking advantage of that excitement this school year in an effort to bolster attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com