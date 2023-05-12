U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
 By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD, OH – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) delivered the commencement address Friday at North Central State College’s 2023 spring commencement.

More than 250 students graduated during the ceremony in Brown’s hometown of Mansfield. North Central State College awarded Brown an honorary degree during the commencement ceremony. 

