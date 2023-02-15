Todd hoovler

Todd Hoovler, left, instructor for the strategic entrepreneurship career tech program at Mansfield Senior High School, receives a "Every Student, Every Day" champion award.

MANSFIELD — Grayson Foster isn’t afraid to hustle. Since 2019, the Mansfield teen has sold limited-edition tennis shoes through an Instagram page called 419.kickz.

“What inspired me to start my own business was not having a limit to what I can make,” Foster said. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com