6C9A1DC4-905C-4503-BD1A-C34542DEEDAE.jpeg

Students from the agribusiness career tech program at Mansfield Senior High School helped plant tulip bulbs as part of an ongoing partnership with Kingwood Center Gardens.

MANSFIELD — Sean Adam's competitive streak doesn't end when he steps off the football field.

The assistant football coach and defensive coordinator is also the instructor for the new Agribusiness career technical program at Mansfield Senior High School. He aspires to make it one of the most popular choices among students learning a trade.

338668C2-DC10-4692-895B-AE2F57048585.jpeg

A class of Mansfield Senior High students from the newly formed agribusiness program pose for a photo while volunteering at Kingwood Center Gardens.
CF6055BF-A6BB-4726-AF3C-859816FE3049.jpeg

