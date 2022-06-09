MANSFIELD — The North Central State College Foundation, Cedar Fair Charities, and Cedar Point, in partnership with the second lady of the state of Ohio, Tina Husted, unveiled an original painting by Mrs. Husted that will be used in a fundraising effort to benefit students attending North Central State College.
Husted’s landscape of Cedar Point will be displayed throughout the summer in Frontier Town.
Husted’s painting, titled “Cedar Sky” was unveiled on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 4 p.m. in Fallerius Building, Room 164 on the main campus of NC State College in Mansfield.
Limited edition canvas and poster reproductions of the work will be available at Cedar Point, through their online store and through the NC state College Foundation. All donations will support North Central State College educational needs.
“Partnerships like this one between our College, Cedar Fair Charities, Cedar Point and this extremely talented artist are critical as we continue to support our area employers and impact workforce development. We simply could have not done it without our community," said Vice President for North Central State’s College Foundation and Development Chris Copper.
“Mrs. Husted’s tremendous support of the community and philanthropic donations have been transformational for our students," he said. "The partnership is changing lives and offering hope to our citizens through education.”
Tina Husted grew up in Bucyrus, Ohio and fondly remembers annual family treks to Cedar Point.
“It was always a special treat for me and my two older brothers," she said. "Our parents worked hard to give us the opportunity to visit the park and we made every second count! I recall many sleepless, restless nights prior to the excursion — the anticipatory excitement was palpable.”
Husted was honored when asked to create an art piece to showcase Cedar Point.
“In early 2022, Christine Copper with North Central State College asked if I’d be willing to paint a piece of art in conjunction with Cedar Fair Charities — posters and prints sold would be used to raise scholarship dollars for students in need," Husted said. "My immediate response was yes — even though I was nervous to say the least…I prayed and asked God to use His hand through me.
“It is my hope all people who see the painting will be captured by the mesmerizing spirit the piece offers," she said. "Most, importantly we hope you will consider purchasing a poster or canvas print to help support students in financial need. Your generosity will be rewarded with a tangible memory of the one-of-a-kind place — Cedar Point!
Husted received her degree in physical therapy and years later, rediscovered her artistic gifts. She has contributed numerous pieces of artwork to assist North Central State in raising money for scholarships over the past 5 years.
“I am thankful I am assisting students’ advancement in education so they can discover untapped God-given talents — and claim their version of the American Dream," she said.
Husted lives and works in Columbus, Ohio with her husband, Jon, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor for the State of Ohio.
About North Central State College
North Central State College is a comprehensive community college, serving more than 3,000 students. NC State continues to lead the region and state of Ohio in providing opportunities for students to accelerate their education. The college is preparing this area’s work force by offering more than 60 associate degree and certificate programs.
About the North Central State College Foundation
The North Central State College Foundation, a non-profit corporation, provides scholarships and resource development for College initiatives. The NCSC Foundation has a 30-member volunteer board of trustees overseeing the NC State Foundation which was chartered in 1990.