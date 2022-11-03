Rolling Bean

Intervention specialist Michelle Dials, left and James Wilson, right work The Rolling Bean coffee cart.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Michelle Dials rolled the old TV cart down the hallway. T

wo of her eighth grade students followed, one wearing plastic gloves and the other carrying a money pouch. Boxes of donuts, styrofoam cups and little tins of creamer and sugar packets filled the shelves. 

311515887_595592512255579_5782733594113729758_n.jpg

Two students are selected each week to man The Rolling Bean, a drink and donut cart serving teachers and staff at Mansfield Middle School. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com