MANSFIELD -- A traveling panel exhibition from the Miami University Art Museum (Oxford, OH), Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature.
Th exhibit features 12 panels with 120 reproduced illustrations. It will be on display in the 2nd-floor lobby of Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Library from Aug. 1 to 31.
For the first time, African American children’s literature is the focus of a museum exhibition featuring art produced for book illustrations.
The presentation of this genre offers a lens into the cultural, historical, and social makeup of African American cultural identity, while also shedding light on the long-neglected world of African American authors and illustrators in the pantheon of children’s literature.
Until the 1960s, and mostly the 1970s, African American children rarely saw themselves depicted in children’s books from the perspective of African American authors and illustrators. Telling A People’s Story is a celebration of the power of illustrated children’s books that showcases their story.
The Main Library is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Visit mrcpl.org for additional information about Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
