The Telling a People's Story exhibit will be in Mansfield at the library starting Aug. 1.

MANSFIELD -- A traveling panel exhibition from the Miami University Art Museum (Oxford, OH), Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature.

Th exhibit features 12 panels with 120 reproduced illustrations. It will be on display in the 2nd-floor lobby of Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Library from Aug. 1 to 31.

