Tracey Burden and Holly North

Holly North, left, and Tracey Burden have facilitated Madison Comprehensive High School's Merry Madison program for 16 years. 

 Submitted

MADISON — For 16 years, Tracey Burden and Holly North have spearheaded Merry Madison Christmas, a district-wide initiative to provide for families in need over the holidays.

Now, Santa’s helpers are ready to hand over the reins. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com