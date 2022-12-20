MADISON — For 16 years, Tracey Burden and Holly North have spearheaded Merry Madison Christmas, a district-wide initiative to provide for families in need over the holidays.
Now, Santa’s helpers are ready to hand over the reins.
“We’re training some newbies. That way we’re still here to help them with it next year," said Burden, who has taught math in the district for 30 years.
Karlie Baker, Maggie Thomas and Shelby Ohl are all Madison graduates and first-year teachers at the high school. The trio has been shadowing Burden and North this year to lead Merry Madison Christmas going forward.
This year, the Merry Madison Christmas initiative helped 10 families and 24 children in the district.
Bill Roth, an intervention specialist and special education building coordinator at Madison Comprehensive High School, said the program has flourished under the pair's watch.
"Both Tracy and Holly have gone above and beyond year after year to make this program bigger and better," he said. "Very few people know how much time it takes to make this program a success.
"Although this program takes place during the holiday season, Merry Madison is a culmination of their efforts throughout the school year. Without their hard work and dedication, Merry Madison would not be what it is today."
Clubs like National Honors Society, student council and SkillsUSA each adopted a family. This year, the school's yearbook class, girl's softball team and office staff also stepped up to the plate.
Members of the Ohio Cardinal Conference Leadership team, a student-athlete group, collected hats, gloves and household items. The school's art club decorated mugs and made hot-chocolate kits.
Meanwhile, the whole school competed in a canned-food drive and penny war.
"You get to directly help your community and your fellow students, so you feel like you're making a real difference close to home," Thomas said.
Burden said Merry Madison Christmas has had a lasting impression on some graduates, who continue contributing even after they leave the high school halls behind.
“We’ve had former students that call different teachers and say ‘Hey, I’d really like to help this year,’ " she said. "Sometimes it's a student from a family that we helped before and now they're able and they want to give back.”
While most people's involvement in Merry Madison Christmas begins and ends in December, organizers begin laying the groundwork around Thanksgiving.
Teachers contribute year round through dress-down and spirit-day fundraisers. Burden and North typically get referrals for families in November from administrators and secretarial staff across the district. In early December, they contact families and collect wish lists, clothing sizes and information about any pressing needs.
Coats and toys are commonly purchased items, but Burden has gotten some unique requests over the years.
One mother asked for pots and pans so she could cook for family. A grandmother who had taken in multiple grandchildren lacked a washing machine, so teachers found a local business willing to donate one and delivered it to her home.
“Some of those deliveries are kind of emotional,” Burden said. “It makes you realize how lucky you are. I have memories of those things that I’ll never forget.”
Even though families are contacted ahead of time, Burden said many are surprised by the amount of donated items they receive.
“We had one teacher who was delivering to a family and he could not fit everything in his car," he said. "He has an Equinox-type car.”
During a recent school board meeting, Supt. Rob Peterson took a moment to thank those involved in making Merry Madison Christmas a success.
"I think that is reflective of the caring and and generosity that we have in this district," he said. "It's staff, it's students, it's parents, it's businesses, and everybody coming together."
Roth said the drive represents the best parts of the Madison community.
"Merry Madison is genuinely a school-wide effort," Roth said. "We do so many great things throughout the year to help those in need, but I believe this is the greatest thing we do every year."