PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth FFA hosted its annual “Little Farmers Day” on Thursday, May 11
During this event, many FFA members bring in animals, usually their SAEs or supervised agricultural experiences, to present to the elementary students. Members get to interact with the younger students and talk with them about their project or any agriculturally related topics.
This event helps young students to develop a sense of compassion towards animals while learning about animal by-products and how they work.
Members that helped this year were Sarah Hoak, Kansas Huston, Kyrsten Caudill, Katelyn Swingle, Kristen Swingle, Aly Lewis, Nicole Beverage, Morgan Follett, Taylor Dean, Paige Letner, Zach Miller, Olivia Balkin, Armando Flores, Ava Stine, Addy Voorhees, Mya Stine, Christian Conklin, Matthew Gillum, Jack Kelbley, Kelsey Surgener, Walker Wallace, Colton Hass, Luke Kelbley, Jacob Page, Kendyll Tolbert, Jeric Tackett, Aaliyah Grose, Benji Oney, Braden Montgomery, Destiny Detillion, and Tim Linstrum.
Students from their art classes also assisted in face painting. The face painters included Camryn Wallace, Rylie Edwards, Naomy Salvateria, Kennedi Frisch, Arianna Detillion, Josie Rank, and Serina Brown.
There were four helpers who are not members of the Plymouth FFA, third grader Dereck Reer brought his poultry and lambs, fifth grader Brooke Dean brought her rabbits and Garrett and Gavin Bishop from Pioneer FFA brought a pig.
This year the event hosted beef cattle, swine, boer and dairy goats, lambs, and a dog who is an obedience student and is used for the dog grooming CDE, many different types of poultry, rabbits, face painting, tractors, a fire truck and students even got to plant their own flowers in recycled milk cartons.