Mid-Ohio Board of Governors meeting Nov. 16

Pictured is the Board of Governors President, VP and Mid-Ohio ESC's Superintendent with the maintenance team that was recognized. From left to right, they are as follows: Doug Theaker, Kevin Kimmel, Chris Jones, Jared Price, Jeff Turner, Michael Richter, and Dick Prater.

 Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — During the November 16th meeting of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors, Jennifer Crum, Student Services Director, led a presentation.

The presentation, titled "Our Mission, Leading Change, and Refining Services for Mid-Ohio," was led with Related and Behavior Services team leaders Michelle Patrick, Assistant Student Services Director; Sarah Mace, OT Lead; Johanna Gilland, SLP Lead; Joanna Greenwalt, Psychologist Lead; Shannon Landin, PT Lead; and Michaela Hermes, Behavior Lead.

