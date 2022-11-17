Pictured is the Board of Governors President, VP and Mid-Ohio ESC's Superintendent with the maintenance team that was recognized. From left to right, they are as follows: Doug Theaker, Kevin Kimmel, Chris Jones, Jared Price, Jeff Turner, Michael Richter, and Dick Prater.
MANSFIELD — During the November 16th meeting of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors, Jennifer Crum, Student Services Director, led a presentation.
The presentation, titled "Our Mission, Leading Change, and Refining Services for Mid-Ohio," was led with Related and Behavior Services team leaders Michelle Patrick, Assistant Student Services Director; Sarah Mace, OT Lead; Johanna Gilland, SLP Lead; Joanna Greenwalt, Psychologist Lead; Shannon Landin, PT Lead; and Michaela Hermes, Behavior Lead.
The team presented the department's Leading Change Plan, including the team's driving beliefs, and the goals that highlight Mid-Ohio's purpose, building relationships, creating an environment of trust and providing superior service to Mid-Ohio’s client districts. In addition, Michaela Hermes, Behavior Team Lead, presented the goals set by the Behavior Team and the expanding RBT Institutes and Paraprofessional trainings that will occur in late winter and summer of 2023.
“I am so very proud of our leads who have invested time and significant efforts towards the development of this effective plan that embeds serving the whole child through innovative services, collaboration, and dedication,” said Crum.
Also at the meeting, the Board recognized the following maintenance staff members:
• Christopher Jones, Event Worker
• Jared Price, Custodial / Maintenance
• Michael Richter, Facility Manager
• Jeff Turner, Facility Worker
Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said, “We invited the maintenance staff to the meeting to express our gratitude for all their hard work with the office upgrades. It was a major project that took about 6 weeks to complete and would have not been possible without their hard work.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.