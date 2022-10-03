featured Stingel raises $2,000 for United Way in pie-in-the-face fundraiser From Stingel Elementary, Special to RIchland Source Oct 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This Stingel student is prepared to toss a pie in the face of a staff member to help raise funds for United Way. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO -- Ontario Elementary students raised more than $2,000 on Friday, with a little face-time from their teachers.Students at Stingel Elementary brought in money to purchase tickets for the chance of their name being drawn to pie a teacher in the face. Close 1 of 6 IMG_5689.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 20220930_123639.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 20220930_123904.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_5693.JPG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IMG_20220929_124056106.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 20220930_123828.jpg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More like this... GALLERY: Ontario pie in the face fundraiser 1 of 6 IMG_5689.JPG 20220930_123639.jpg 20220930_123904.jpg IMG_5693.JPG IMG_20220929_124056106.jpg 20220930_123828.jpg On Friday, Sept. 30, a number of teachers and administrators were pied in the face by students.The result was $2K for a good cause and a pie in the face for the staff."Way to go little Warriors!" organizers stated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Teacher Stingel Elementary School Education Ontario Staff Administrator Number Pie Trending ‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates Richland County property transfers: Appleseed Shopping Center sells for $2 million Polk man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash Arena project seeks funds for facility at Richland County Fairgrounds The End of the World in Newville: 1844 Open Source: Lloyd Rebar wins a share of Intel construction project ODOT: Construction update for Shelby streetscape project Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum opens in downtown Mansfield Williams joins Buckeye legends with record-tying 5-TD performance vs. Rutgers 2 sex offenders and woman with escape charge among the Fugitives of the Week Event Announcements Oct 4 Story Time for Ages 2 -5 Year Olds Tue, Oct 4, 2022 Free Oct 4 Homeschool Program Tue, Oct 4, 2022 Free Oct 4 Study Buddies Tue, Oct 4, 2022 Free Oct 4 Story Time for Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Tue, Oct 4, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event