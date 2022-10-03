Stingel student pie in the face

This Stingel student is prepared to toss a pie in the face of a staff member to help raise funds for United Way.

ONTARIO -- Ontario Elementary students raised more than $2,000 on Friday, with a little face-time from their teachers.

Students at Stingel Elementary brought in money to purchase tickets for the chance of their name being drawn to pie a teacher in the face.

