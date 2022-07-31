Stellar Robotics

Stellar Robotics is seeking to recruit more students and volunteers.

SHELBY -- Stellar Robotics is actively recruiting students and volunteers of all ages, inviting every family to consider volunteering in the programs their children can attend to revitalize the STEM programs to their former glory. Regardless of backgrounds or skill sets, volunteers are vitally needed in the program, especially now that the team’s younger K-8th programs are in need of new volunteer leadership.

Stellar Robotics, a community-based, non-profit educational organization which promotes and teaches Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills through competitive and non-competitive robotics programs in Richland and surrounding counties, is looking to return to normal operations after the uncertainty surrounding the program’s future in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags