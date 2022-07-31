SHELBY -- Stellar Robotics is actively recruiting students and volunteers of all ages, inviting every family to consider volunteering in the programs their children can attend to revitalize the STEM programs to their former glory. Regardless of backgrounds or skill sets, volunteers are vitally needed in the program, especially now that the team’s younger K-8th programs are in need of new volunteer leadership.
Stellar Robotics, a community-based, non-profit educational organization which promotes and teaches Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills through competitive and non-competitive robotics programs in Richland and surrounding counties, is looking to return to normal operations after the uncertainty surrounding the program’s future in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Thanks to many generous sponsors such as ArcelorMittal, Lockheed Martin, Elite Auto Care, and others, Stellar was able to provide this program through the pandemic.
North Central State College graciously granted the team’s build space back on the fourth floor of the James W. Kehoe Center after having them as a site host came into question during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is now happy to return to the Kehoe Center after briefly meeting at Shelby Central Middle School for a season, but this brings new challenges to the robotics programs.
The pandemic posed different challenges for the program, from the difficulties of finding a new build space for the season to operating each program virtually, which made leading a hands-on STEM program such as Stellar even more challenging. Nonetheless, they persevered. Stellar Robotics relies entirely on volunteers and charitable donations from the community.
In the past, Stellar hosted over 120 students from kindergarten through high school, but these numbers have since been greatly reduced due to the pandemic.
“You don’t have to be an engineer to volunteer for Stellar, anybody can be a mentor,” says Electra Norwood, an alumni from Stellar Robotics who returned to mentor for the team. “Right now, Stellar needs individuals that are willing and able to lead classroom-settings for all ages.
"People tend to think, ‘I’m not smart enough to build robots,’ but this program is so much more than just building robots. It’s about building people up.”
Students on these teams develop many other skills outside of just engineering, such as writing, public speaking, business administration, fundraising skills, videography, graphic design, computer animation, and many other skills. Volunteers that are able to aid in teaching these skills to students are just as important as technical volunteers that teach programming, design, and other engineering skills.
“This is an amazing bonding experience for families involved in Stellar; you can ask any alumni about it and they would say it is truly a great big family,” Electra Norwood explains. “My family has been involved in the team since 2017. It has become a true passion for all of us, and it has really brought our family closer when we build robots together.”
Stellar Robotics is in need of technical and non-technical volunteers to both lead and assist with their FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Jr. team from grades K-3, FIRST Lego League team from grades K-8, FIRST Tech Challenge middle school team from grades 7-12 and FIRST Robotics Competition high school team from grades 7-12 as well.
Without an ample amount of student, parent, and volunteer participation, these programs struggle to thrive in the wake of the pandemic.
Stellar’s first season back at the Kehoe Center begins early September, as does their plans to relaunch and regrow every program. If you are interested in helping them revitalize this amazing STEM program by enrolling yourself or your child, please contact Chantal DeYoe at stellarrobotics@gmail.com or at 567-275-1207.
