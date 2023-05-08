Richland Academy group art (copy)

Students show off their masterpieces during a class at Richland Academy of the Arts.

MANSFIELD — If you're an Ohio resident and a parent, you're likely eligible for $1,000.

The state legislature recently expanded its Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) educational savings account program, which provides qualifying families with a $1,000 credit per child for enrichment and educational activities.

Federal poverty guidelines

Eligibility for the ACE program was expanded earlier this year through House Bill 45.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com