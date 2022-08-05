Janene Smith

St. Peter's science teacher Janene Smith had a summer internship role as a mentor to students through a program with NASA.

MANSFIELD — St. Peter's School science faculty member Janene Smith has been busy this summer, recently finished a summer mentorship role with the NASA STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) program and serving as a panelist with The GLOBE Project's virtual annual meeting.

Smith's role with SEES was to mentor a group of high school NASA interns. During their internship, the students learn about a topic and are tasked to pose a research question, which they will investigate and test using the scientific method.

