MANSFIELD — For kindergarten teacher Nancy Niedermier, embracing STEM education meant returning to the foundational ways children learn.
"It's bringing kindergarten back to the play, the creative thinking, the project based learning and learning the hands on activities," she said.
Niedermier was one of two teachers to receive the Every Student, Every Day Champion from the Mansfield City Schools board Tuesday.
Niedermier has worked for Mansfield City Schools for 25 years and has worked at Springmill STEM since it opened in 2017. She’s currently on the building’s leadership team, the building’s STEM recertification team and the district curriculum committee.
Springmill STEM Principal Cara Will described her as a rock star.
“She has been an instrumental part of planning the STEM program that we have and she has been a lead teacher since the doors opened,” Will said.
Niedermier was recently recognized as the outstanding cooperating teacher of the year by Ohio State University Mansfield for her mentorship of her younger peers.
It was an important skill this year, when more than half of the school's teachers were new.
“She's a wonderful resource for other teachers in the building, sharing her experience in embedding the STEM design model into the classroom and her expert teaching methods,” Will said.
Niedermier said she's always taught either kindergarten or first grade during her time with Mansfield City Schools.
“It's a joy to see the little ones learn something," she said. "Their expressions, their excitement.
"We do a lot of gallery walks where the kids showcase their activities or their projects and they walk around and complement each other."
Springmill STEM currently serves students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Will said the Ohio Department of Education recently changed the requirements for STEM schools and is requiring STEM schools to reapply for the designation next school year.
"We've been working on that together as a building team all year and there's going to be a lot of work done this summer," Will said. "Our application will be submitted by Nov. 1 and we will have a site visit from Ohio Department of Education in conjunction with the Ohio STEM Learning Network in December of this year."
Will told board members the school should be notified in the spring of 2024 whether or not it retained its status.
"I anticipate that we're going to do well on that," she said.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the board:
Heard an update from Holly Christie, director of student support programs, and Dan Varn of United Way of Richland County. Mansfield City School staff contributed $12,688 to United Way during its recent campaign.
"What's happening here at Mansfield City Schools is a microcosm of Richland County where you have donors coming together everybody giving what they can and all that adding up together to make a huge difference," Varn said. "We cannot thank you enough for the support that we receive."
Approved a $164,250 contract with JL Dimel LLC to replace the scoreboard at the high school's Pete Henry Gymnasium. The funds were received from community donations. The contract also includes a video board and updated sound system equipment. Treasurer Tacy Courtright said the installation should be complete in time for the 2023 fall sports season.
Approved the district's conflict of interest policy, various personnel items, March financial reports and various NEOLA policy updates
Approved a settlement agreement with a parent and child in the district. The child qualifies for special education services. The school district will provide up to 210 hours of one-on-one tutoring and pay $3,000 in attorney fees to Cuddy Law Firm for services provided to the parent.
Approved a contract with Riverside Education Services' LEAP Mansfield program for the 2023-2024 school year.
The special needs education company provides placement for students who are not succeeding in a traditional school setting for a per diem rate of $155 per student.
When asked by board members, pupil services director Jonathon Burras said the rate had gone up $5 per day. Burras said between 20 and 25 Mansfield City students typically attend LEAP at any given time, but some students return to MCS after spending time there.
"If we have new students who need some more support at any given time, then the LEAP program will work with those students, help them get back on track and then we transition them back to the buildings," Burras said.
“I think we’ve transitioned around 10 students back to the building this year successfully."