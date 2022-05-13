MANSFIELD -- Before even entering the front doors, the giggles of students, smells of cultural food and robust music could be heard on the sidewalk outside of the Mansfield Spanish Immersion School on Thursday night.
It was Spanish Heritage Night, and more than 100 students, family members and teachers alike gathered to celebrate.
More than 100 people attended Spanish Heritage Night on Thursday night at the Spanish Immersion School in Mansfield.
Gabi Morando, Richland Source Intern
According to Joyce Segura, one of two kindergarten teachers at the school, Thursday marked the return of the event since COVID-19 struck in 2020. Segura said the celebration looks a little different every year, sometimes held on Cinco de Mayo, and other years used to mark the end of the school year.
This year's event featured craft stations specific to certain countries, a bouncy house and slide, and an extensive buffet of food and drinks.
Celebrating her 10th year teaching at the school, Segura said she was excited to have the event back after its two-year hiatus.
“It is wonderful to see all the families, kids with their parents, all coming together and having an experience out of the classroom,” Segura said.
Spanish Heritage Night was the first event Amy Glorioso, the grandmother of a kindergarten student, has been to at the school. With a plate of food in front of her and plenty of company at her table, Glorioso said she was impressed with all the work that went into the event.
As groups of people continued to file in, Glorioso said the turnout spoke to the impact the school has on entire families.
“I think the event is great,” Glorioso said. “Look at the crowd, I mean, there aren’t too many other city schools where you’re going to get parental involvement and attendance like you get here, so they’re doing something right for sure.”
Along with Glorioso’s granddaughter, Stella, Eloise Feeney, another kindergarten student at the school said she absolutely loves going to school.
Midway through eating a butterfly-shaped sugar cookie, Feeney said her favorite part of the event was the rainbow bouncy slide.
Putting her language skills to use, Feeney grinned as said she had gone down the slide seis (six) times so far.
Liberty Robbins is a sixth grader who travels from Lodi to attend the Spanish Immersion School. She was also in attendance Thursday night.
“I think my favorite part might be the food," Robbins said. "The food, it’s cultural, it signifies that the descendants are proud of their heritage and it signifies that they think that that is important”
