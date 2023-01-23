SHELBY -- Pioneer Career and Technology Center’s is rescheduling its sophomore visits and open house for 14 partner schools -- Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Shelby, Willard and Wynford.
Due to winter weather forecasted, sophomores will plan to visit Pioneer Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 2 with Open House rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
During sophomore visits, students choose three labs from over 35 career-tech programs to observe options that are available for the students’ junior and senior years of high school.
The lab programs help students earn industry certifications and college credits while providing a hands-on education. There are also many College Credit Plus classes offered at Pioneer, enabling students to graduate with additional college credits.
Students at Pioneer Career and Technology Center participate in clubs, activities and sports at their home school, as well as activities and clubs at Pioneer including Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Student Council, National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), Business Professionals of America (BPA), Future Farmers of America (FFA), SkillsUSA and more.
Pioneer Career and Technology Center has been providing quality career-technical education to high school juniors and seniors for over 50 years.
Visit our website at www.go2pioneer.com or call Pioneer at 419-347-7744 for more information.