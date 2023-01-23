Pioneer Career and Technology Center Building

Pioneer Career and Technology Center is located in Shelby.

SHELBY -- Pioneer Career and Technology Center’s is rescheduling its sophomore visits and open house for 14 partner schools -- Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Shelby, Willard and Wynford.

Due to winter weather forecasted, sophomores will plan to visit Pioneer Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 2 with Open House rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

Tags