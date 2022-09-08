Shelby lead photo

A class of students runs laps in the gymnasium at the new Shelby Elementary School.

SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus.

The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby.

GALLERY: New Shelby PreK-8 building

1 of 21
ELA

Extended learning areas allow students to get out of the classroom for group projects or simply a change of pace.
playground

The playground is one of the most beloved aspects of Shelby's new school building.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com