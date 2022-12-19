Anthony Cooper

Bishop Anthony Cooper voices his opposition to Shelby City Schools' transgender bathroom policy.

SHELBY — The Shelby City school board has no plans to reconsider its policy allowing transgender students to use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity, despite recent opposition from the public. 

Multiple residents, among the approximately 40 in attendance, addressed the board during its Monday night meeting asking the board to reverse its position. Many of them cited concern for student comfort and safety and said they would like the district to require transgender students to use a single, gender-neutral restroom.

Supt. Tim Tarvin read a commendation in honor of Fran Schroeder, the district's outgoing EMIS coordinator, at a Monday night school board meeting. Schroeder worked for the district for 25 years. 

