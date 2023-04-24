SHELBY — Michael Browning can still remember the moment he realized he wanted to be an educator.
He was a freshman in college and pursuing a major in sports journalism. An offer to help his younger brother with his homework changed everything.
“I think he was in sixth grade at the time and he just was struggling; he couldn't get it,” Browning said.
“Right as I was about ready to give up, all of a sudden that light switched and he got it. The feeling that I got in that moment, I was like, 'I want that every single day of my life.' I switched majors to education that next day.”
Browning, a high school principal at London City Schools, was hired as the next superintendent of Shelby City Schools on Monday evening. The board voted 5-0 to approve a three-year contract, which begins on August 1. His annual salary will be $131,468.
Browning will replace outgoing Supt. Tim Tarvin, who is retiring after 31 years with Shelby City Schools.
School board president Lorie White said she was excited that Browning accepted the job.
"We all just knew when we met him the second time that he was our guy," White said. "I think it's very obvious he has great relationships with not only his students, but his staff. He has a great culture in his high school.
"I just think he has a lot of really great ideas and a lot of enthusiasm that our students and staff will really benefit from."
Browning attended Monday's meeting wearing a red tie with the Whippet logo on the bottom — a parting gift from his secretary at London High School.
Browning earned his bachelor’s in history from The Ohio State University. He holds a master’s in secondary education from the University of Phoenix and a master’s in educational administration and principal licensure from Ohio University.
Browning spent his teaching years in the Hamilton Local School District in Franklin County, starting as a substitute teacher in 2001. Three years later, he became a fourth grade intervention specialist on an emergency certification. He spent five years teaching high school social studies and six and a half years teaching eighth grade history.
His administrative career began with two and a half years as assistant principal for London City Schools, followed by five years as the high school principal.
“What I have brought to all of the buildings and both school districts is a passion for students and watching them succeed,” Browning wrote in his cover letter.
“Whether it is sports, performing arts, FFA or the eSports team, being present and cheering on students is important for the culture of a district.”
Browning said his goal coming to Shelby is to get to know the community.
“My goal is to go in, learn about the community and see what I can do to help the school district grow,” he said. “I'm not looking to change a whole lot right away. I want to learn and see what the people of Shelby want from their schools and then we can work together to build that.”
Browning said he’s already begun those conversations with Paul Walker, the district’s assistant superintendent.
“He's given me a couple ideas about what we need to do,” Browning said. “Beginning that process of learning about the district and the community, and then charting that path with him, I think that's going to be the biggest thing to get started in developing those goals.”
Walker said he's excited to work alongside Browning.
"I'm looking forward to partnering with him and sharing what I know from the district to help him be successful," he said.
White said the district had 14 candidates apply for the position. The board interviewed seven, including Walker and Shelby Middle School principal Barb Green. Three were asked to return for a second interview.
White thanked the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center for its help in the superintendent search.
"It was a little overwhelming for the five of us to think of selecting the next leader for the district," she said. "Brenda Luhring, who represents North Central Ohio ESC, has been wonderful for us to work with. She's kept us organized.
"We've been fortunate to have Tim (Tarvin) for so long," White added. "We're spoiled by that."
