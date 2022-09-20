SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student.
McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
"Thos being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.
"We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."
McClain received a certificate from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as well as a congratulatory letter from the school.
Shelby students recognized by college board
Congratulations to seniors Cole Jenkins and Alexis McClain, and junior Sadie Howarth, who are part of 62,000 students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board's National Recognition Program.
The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process.
Colleges and scholarship programs use these honors to identify students from underrepresented groups through College Board's Student Search Service.
Jenkins, McClain, and Howarth earned this recognition by excelling on their PSAT/NMSQT test. Their scores put them in the top 2.5% of students in the nation who attend school in a rural area or small town.
The Shelby School District is very proud of these three Whippets and we are confident that they will continue to excel at Shelby High School.