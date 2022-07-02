SHELBY -- The following is a true story about a recent graduate from Shelby High School.
My story begins with my childhood. I was raised by my mother and father, who unfortunately used drugs. When I was little, I remember running around the neighborhood with no restrictions or guidelines from my parents.
I specifically remember a time when I was asked to hold thousands of dollars in cash and not tell anyone about it. I never realized how dangerous that was in the neighborhood I was living in. There were also times when my father would become abusive while using drugs.
Around the age of 11, I was removed from my home and sent to live with my grandmother. My grandmother was a good person, but her lifestyle and home conditions did not meet the criteria for a safe environment for Children Services.
I was removed from her care and sent to a group home. Due to never being held accountable for my actions, and never having the structure in my life, I struggled to follow rules and unfortunately had a lot of placement disruptions due to my behavior.
In total, I was sent to several group homes and twice ended up in a lock-down residential facility. Each placement came with a different school for a total of 14 different schools.
While at one of the residential placements, I met a counselor named Todd Frampton. He taught me that I had all the answers to life and that the answer is to hold myself accountable for my own actions. That only I can make myself better and not blame others for how my life turns out.
After several years in different placements, I ended up at an Independent Living Group Home in Shelby, where I graduated with my high school diploma before I turned 18.
During my stay at the group home, I was enrolled in Shelby High School and met Mr. (Grayson) Murray. I learned a lot in his class, including a lot of life skills. Part of passing his class was to write what I had learned in his class this school year. I took this as an opportunity to also apply what I have learned in life.
No matter how much of your high school experience you have, you can still do great and graduate even if you haven’t done so well in past situations and schools.
It can be hard to overcome some things that kids go through growing up, but they can still shock the people that have put them down.
The ones that doubted everything, will be the ones who finally learn a lesson because you can’t just judge everyone when we as people have a million things to work on ourselves. As each day comes along, I think about how can I be a better person than yesterday. I knew graduation was the next big step in learning more about myself.
I am happy I met a teacher who is a decent man and a great teacher. He has made a huge difference in my life including all the other placements and teachers I have met along the way. However,
In the end, I came into this world by myself, and I’m going to leave it by myself. It’s up to me to decide who I choose to spend and share my life with and what I do with my life.
We all hear often “Life is about making decisions.” I want to teach other people that if you make the right choices in life you are able to succeed no matter the circumstances you have faced. I may have had extra obstacles in my way but making better choices for myself has led me to where I am now.
I am hoping that my story can show other students that they can also make it through and graduate.
Maybe something good will come from people hearing my story and seeing that it can be done. As your life goes along, try to take life seriously and make the little choices count. You never know when you won’t have an opportunity to show who you are to others.
Remember, you only live once, so make good choices and live life to the fullest and learn from every decision you make.
I may not have grown up in the best circumstances, in a stable household with both my parents, but I know I can succeed based on the support I received through previous placements, the group home I am in now, and the people I have met on my journey.
I will turn 18 in September and although that may be scary, I plan to find employment and work towards a career that will help others.
I would love to work at the group home eventually or a place that can help children with a similar story to mine. I just want to help others overcome some of the obstacles that I have had to endure during my journey.