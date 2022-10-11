Scott Dawson.jpg

Officer Scott Dawson and Chief Tom Hill of the Ontario Police Department show off a wooden plaque gifted to the department from Ontario Local Schools. The plaque was made by students in Jim Buker's laser technology class.

ONTARIO -- Scott Dawson, Ontario Police Department's School Resource Officer, was saluted on Tuesday night by supt. Keith Strickler 

Strickler said he'll often see students walk into Dawson's office just to chat or give him a high five.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com