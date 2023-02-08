SHELBY -- This past December, the Shelby community lost a well-known and well-respected journalist, sports editor, and huge Whippet fan when Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022.
Chuck loved his hometown of Shelby and everything it had to offer. He and his wife, Pamela, were exceptionally proud to have graduated from Shelby High School, before working and raising their family here.
Understanding the depth of his love for being a Whippet and the impact he had on the community, the Ridenour Family made the decision to keep Chuck’s legacy alive by establishing a scholarship in his memory at The Shelby Foundation.
The family will bestow this scholarship, known as the Chuck Ridenour Whippet Award, to a graduating senior who, like Chuck, embodies what it means to be a Whippet. The inaugural award will be presented this spring during the annual assembly in May.
“I’ve known Chuck for years and would see him at every sporting event I attended," said Director Carrie Kemerer. "He was a kind, compassionate man who loved this community and the Whippets.
"We are beyond honored to help the Ridenour Family in this incredibly special way.”
Friends and family can donate to the scholarship fund online at www.theshelbyfoundation.org or by sending a check to 142 North Gamble Street, Suite F, Shelby.
Scholarship funds are a beautiful way to honor or remember a loved one. For more information about this scholarship or about The Shelby Foundation, call 419-342-3686.