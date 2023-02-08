Chuck Ridenour

A scholarship honoring longtime Shelby Globe sports editor Chuck Ridenour has been established at The Shelby Foundation.

SHELBY -- This past December, the Shelby community lost a well-known and well-respected journalist, sports editor, and huge Whippet fan when Charles Richard “Chuck” Ridenour, II, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022.

Chuck loved his hometown of Shelby and everything it had to offer. He and his wife, Pamela, were exceptionally proud to have graduated from Shelby High School, before working and raising their family here.

