MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Madison Local School District has started a new Safety Town program for the Mansfield/Madison community beginning on May 31.
Natasha Repp, principal at the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center (MECLC) and Jennifer Eckenwiler, preschool coordinator at Madison South Preschool wanted to bring the Safety Town program to the Madison community.
There has been an ongoing need for a Safety Town program in the Madison community, and many children will benefit from attending the Madison local program, Repp said.
Children will learn about safety on the following topics – fire, police, pedestrian, water, bus, bike, first aid, 9-1-1, stranger danger, medication, and emergency preparedness. The new Safety Town program is located at MECLC and is available for any child in the Mansfield/Madison community entering kindergarten in the fall each academic year.
The Safety Town program is free for all children, and offers both a morning and afternoon session for children.
Since this is the first year of the Safety Town program at Madison Local Schools there were many months of planning that was done to create the dramatic play town and program curriculum.
"We are very grateful to the groups of volunteers and Madison Vocational students that helped create the realistic town for the children," Repp said. "The Madison Vocational Carpentry students lead by Andrew Wigton, and the Madison Vocational Welding students lead by Don Maxey built the signage and houses for the town.
"Matthew Godsil, the art instructor at the Madison High School and the art students painted the houses. We are also very grateful to the Madison Township Lion’s Club for drawing and painting the layout of the town."
There were many donations given from area businesses and people within the community to start the Safety Town program for the Madison community.
The Safety Town staff would like to thank Baker’s Collision, Boliantz Hardware, Brandt’s Custom Machining, Custom Quality Renovations LLC, Domino’s – Anthony Satterwhite, Dorner Accounting and Tax Services, Elite 1 Home Inspections, LLC – Josh Wendling, Gorman Rupp-Pump, Hall’s Auto Sales, Inc., Henderson Products Inc., Home Depot – Nick Tepus, Kiwanis, Madison Athletic Booster Club, Madison Township Lion’s Club, Matt Trittschuh Insurance Agency, Mechanics Bank, Mid-Ohio Automotive, Robert Peterson, Police Lodge 32, Richland County Safety Council, Southern Title of Ohio, Ltd., State Farm – Mike Donahue Insurance, and Tucker Brothers Auto Wrecking.
"We hope to expand the Madison Local Schools Safety Town program every year," Repp said. "We look forward to providing this opportunity for the children in the Madison community for years to come.