Schools across Richland County received grant funding to help pay for safety and security upgrades.

COLUMBUS — Additional state funds are headed to Richland County schools for security upgrades.

More than 900 schools across the state will receive funds in the fourth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Feb. 2.

