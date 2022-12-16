MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation will open its college scholarship application on Dec. 19, which is two weeks earlier than previous years.
“We hope students will take advantage of the earlier date to complete the application over the holiday break in December,” said Community Investment Officer Siera Marth-May.
New applicants including high school seniors must have at least a 2.5 grade point average (GPA), and returning applicants must have at least a 2.0 GPA, attend an accredited school and be a resident of Richland County, or a graduate of a Richland County high school. The deadline for college scholarship applications is April 1.
The Foundation Board of Trustees also awards career technical education (CTE) scholarships to individuals who want to obtain certifications and credentials at accredited technical institutions. The applications will be considered as they are received, and the award determinations will be made within eight weeks.
The scholarship will be sent directly to the school. These are not recurring scholarships so students must re-apply each year. College and CTE scholarships are based on financial need.
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.
Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.