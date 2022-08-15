MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $718,870 in grants to non-profit organizations to meet emerging needs during its August meeting.
The Board of Trustees approved 47 Teacher Assistance Program grants totaling $52,939. Funding was provided from the unrestricted grant budget as well as field of interest funds. TAP grants are selected by a committee for creative and innovative supplemental programs not covered by school funding.
The grants are given to K-12 teachers in public or private Richland County schools to encourage them to develop new programs for their classrooms.
Here is a list of TAP grant recipients and projects:
Abraxas, Kimberly Hall, Intervention.
Abraxas, Julie Pfeifer, Life Skills.
Abraxas, Virginia Young, Art Heals.
Clear Fork Butler, Rebecca Clapp, Math Literacy.
Clear Fork Bellville, Jessica Wend, Multiplication Madness.
CF Bellville and Butler, Molly Weyhmeller, High Interest Reading.
Clear Fork High School, Nicholas Allerding, Zoology.
Clear Fork Middle School, Rich Hoover, Ohio State Reformatory Field Trip.
Crestview High School, Dwight Souder, Spirulina Algae – Fueling Our Future.
Lexington Central, Kathy Weidig, Career Books and Activities.
Lexington Eastern, Christine Elder, Social Studies Makerspace.
Madison Eastview, Melissa Wigton, One School One Book.
Madison Mifflin, Stephanie Bistline, One School One Book.
Madison South, Katelyn Smith, Handwriting PT.
Madison South, Ashley Galbraith, Phonics.
Mansfield Christian School, Sonnet Hogue, Glass Works.
Mansfield Christian School, Ashley DeFrancisco, Worm Farm.
MCS John Sherman, Gena Boyd, Literacy Intervention.
MCS Malabar, Emily Nicol, Mote Chrome Extension.
MCS Malabar, Heidi Payne, Literacy Books.
MCS Senior High, Thomas Blike, Culinary Arts Career Tech.
MCS Senior High, Dirk Eachus, Music Appreciation.
MCS Senior High, Elizabeth Donahue, Young Adult Literature.
MCS Middle School, Carmen Egner, 8th Grade Math Supplemental
MCS Springmill STEM, Mackenzie Carter, Economics Study.
MCS Springmill STEM, Raymel Early, Makey Makey Fun.
MCS Springmill STEM, Andrea Gibson, Project Based Literature.
MCS Springmill STEM, Amy Mathes, Wilson Reading System.
MCS Springmill STEM, Melissa Vogt, Hands-on Intervention.
MCS Tyger Digital, Wendy Doup, Paper and Pencil Practice.
MCS Tyger Digital, Kathy Kranch, Reading Intervention.
MCS Tyger Digital, Jennie Norman, Science Lab Equipment.
MCS Tyger Digital, Elizabeth Shirk, Building Literacy.
Ontario Middle School, Kellie Ritchey, History in Literature.
Ontario Stingel, Natasha Jolin, Hands-on Math.
Ontario Stingel, Tonya Winningham, Engaging Science Lessons.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Sydney Benjamin, Picture Books.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Kelsey Brooks, Maneuvering Math Intervention.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Tara Gilliam, Science of Reading Foundations.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Dan Jones, Creating Independent Learners.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Grace Larsen, Classroom Library.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Alicia Olivieri Building, Critical Thinking.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Sue Rothacher, Guided Reading Intervention.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Erika Smith Hands-on Science Lab.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Angela Vega, Marvel-Nomics.
Richland School of Academic Arts, Angela Vega, Ohio: 1787-1813 The Musical
Richland School of Academic Arts, Elizabeth Voytko, Scholastic News.
Shelby Auburn, Amanda Green, Science of Reading.
Shelby Dowds, Anne Finn, Game On.
Shelby Dowds, Jami Gilger, Decode Reading Daily.
Temple Christian School, Bethany Anglin, Guided Reading Books.
The Board of Trustees approved $644,630 in grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:
Ashland University
Brookwood School
Capital Research Center
Catalyst Life Services
Discovery School
Green Local Schools
Habitat for Humanity
Harmony House
Idea Works
Judicial Watch
Love INC.
Lucas Community Center
Lucas Local Schools
Mansfield Art Center
Mansfield City Schools
Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society
Mohican-Malabar Bike Club, Inc.
North Central Ohio Land Conservancy
Ohio State University-Mansfield
Philanthropic Venture Foundation
Richland Community Development Group
Resurrection Parish
Richland Academy of the Arts
Richland County Veteran Mentoring Program
Richland County Agricultural Society
Richland County Humane Society
The Leadership Institute
Third Street Family Health Services
United Way of Richland County
YMCA of North Central Ohio
Over $21,000 for five college scholarships and four career technical education scholarships were approved.
The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines. In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.