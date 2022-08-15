TAP grant at Stingel

Ontario Stingel Elementary School students benefited from a Teacher Assistance Program grant last school year.

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $718,870 in grants to non-profit organizations to meet emerging needs during its August meeting.

The Board of Trustees approved 47 Teacher Assistance Program grants totaling $52,939. Funding was provided from the unrestricted grant budget as well as field of interest funds. TAP grants are selected by a committee for creative and innovative supplemental programs not covered by school funding.

