MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program hosted its spring public speaking contest at the Richland County Longview Center on Thursday, May 11.
Extension Educator, Dr. Judy Villard Overocker, welcomed youth participants, parents and 4-H volunteers to the event.
“Each division of this public speaking contest focuses on refining public speaking skills for the 4-H members," Overocker said. "The skills learned and practiced today will benefit all of these youth when they become adults.”
Winners of the 4-H Pledge: 1st - Emmalyn Kleman (Shelby), 2nd – Mary Thompson (Shelby), 3rd – Mariah Barciz (Mansfield).
Winner of the 4-H Creed: 1st – Marissa Barciz (Mansfield).
Winner of the 4-H Prepared Speaking: 1st – Elizabeth Enix (Mansfield); 2nd –– Sofia Johnson (Mansfield).
Winner of the Intermediate Demonstration Contest: 1st - Sawyer Eshelman (Shelby). Sawyer will be invited to participate at the Ohio State Fair in August.
Outstanding Speaker Award (special judges award) for the overall contest included: Emmalyn Kleman, Mary Thompson, Marissa Barciz, Sawyer Eshelman Judges for the 4-H event included Mary K Steele, Diane Larrick, Karen Reith and Brenda Dininger.
Major donors for this public speaking contests were Greenslade Family, Charles Miller & Associates, Auctioneers, Abbott Family, Beverage Family, Richland County Youth Safety Council, and New Edition 4-H Club.
Public speaking skills are one of the important abilities 4-H members learn through study and practice in the Richland County 4-H program.
Many current 4-H club members go beyond the club level and participate in Richland County’s spring public speaking contest. In addition, some youth will be invited to participate at a state level competition.
OSU EXTENSION AGENCY
OSU Extension embraces human diversity and is committed to ensuring that all educational programs conducted by Ohio State University Extension are available to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, age, gender identity or expression, disability religion, sexual orientation, national origin, or veteran status.