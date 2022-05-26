MANSFIELD — Join Richland Academy of the Arts on June 11, 2022 for a celebratory evening event honoring 30 years of arts education in Downtown Mansfield!
Guests at this event can enjoy cocktails with a cash bar, dinner from Alana Gillson's Ooh La La Catering, decorations created by Mary Cox from Floral Gardens, and an original one-time production of “The Richland Academy Story in Music and Dance.”
“This event will truly bring the past to the present in a full-circle moment for the Academy,” says Marianne Cooper, Executive Director at the Academy.
“This event will showcase many of the original Academy performers, students, and instructors in the same roles they took on 30 years ago in some of the very first productions that were held at the Academy," she said. "Their work made history at the Academy 30 years ago and they will make history in this event once more.”
Performances and special guests at this event will include Dr. Larry Evans, Adena King, Rachel Ballitch Fitzgerald, Eric Snyder, Alli Lange, Eric Stigall, Ken Barnett, Deb Logan, Craig Green, Deb Akers, Mark Crumrine, Audrey Lee-Strohm, Bailey Maxfield, Rachel Madore, Zakari Ramos, Breckelle Miller, RAA Dance Companies, alumni, and instructors recreating performances from the past. More evening live entertainment will feature The South Street Jazz Co. from Cleveland, OH.
This event is sponsored by Park National Bank (Presenting Sponsor), The Ohio Arts Council, Hamilton Insurance Group Inc., WOB Accountants and Advisors, and MG Energy. Special donors include Harvey McGowan, Judy Croghan (in honor of Dr. Tom Croghan), Jason and Jamie Metzger, Sue Guimaraes, and Joann Hipsher.
Guests at this historic event can also contribute a donation to the Special Campaign of 1000 persons for the 30th Celebration Year to move the Academy toward the next successful 30 years.
To make your reservation, call the Academy at 419-522-8224 or email Marianne Cooper at mcooper@richlandacademy.com. Tickets must be purchased by June 3, 2022. Tickets are $75 per person; table reservations of 8 are available by request.
For more information on things happening at the Academy, call (419) 522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com. Richland Academy, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St., was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
