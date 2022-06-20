MANSFIELD -- It’s an exciting time for kids at Richland Academy of the Arts with new summer camps happening this year. Camps for kids ages 4 through 12 will be running all summer long.
The Academy is offering a special discount for those who sign-up for 3 or more camps - get $10 off.
For Ages 4-7
Princess Ballet Camp - July 12 & 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Fancy Nancy Dancy Camp - July 19 & 20 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Jungle Boogie Dance Camp - July 26 & 27 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Yarn Art for Kids - Begins July 18, 4 Weeks, Mondays 10 to 11 a.m.
For Ages 5-8
Unicorn Dance Camp - July 13 & 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Sing! and Dance Camp - July 20 & 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Found Object Sculpture - Begins July 11, 4 Weeks, Mondays 11 a.m. to noon.
For Ages 8-12
Disney Jazz Camp - July 27 & 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Introduction to Hand Building Ceramics - Begins July 14, 4 Weeks, Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Coil Building Ceramics - Begins July 13, 4 Weeks, Wednesdays 5:30 to p.m.
For Ages 10+
Linoleum Printmaking for Beginners - Begins July 11, 4 Weeks, Mondays 2:30 to 4 p.m.
MonoType Printmaking for Beginners - Begins July 11, 4 Weeks, Mondays 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Register for three or more dance camps and visual arts camps and get $10 off your total. Eligible for a single student or for a combination of siblings. $10 per family discount.
For more information on registering for classes, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com.
“Richland Academy … where anyone can explore the artist within,” located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
