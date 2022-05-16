MANSFIELD -- Beginning May 21, Richland Academy of the Arts will present the Spring Student Art Exhibition, an exhibition of works by students and teachers from a wide array of classes at the Academy.
The classes to be showcased are instructed by Ryan Failor, Autumn Cadle, and Jacy Warrick. Classes include 60+ Alternate Mediums, Cave Art for Kids, Collage for Kids, Introduction to Hand Building Ceramics, and Private Art Lessons.
Each piece of art demonstrates the artist's creativity and adept learned technique of their medium.
The exciting assortment of mediums include acrylic, alcohol ink, ceramics, charcoal, collage, graphite pencil, and oil paint. The subject matter of the exhibit ranges from landscape, figural, still-life, to completely abstract.
This exhibition is the first of many to come that will be curated in the newly renovated Snyder Art Gallery on the first floor of the Academy.
For more information on registering for classes or lessons, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com. “Richland Academy … where anyone can explore the artist within,” located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.