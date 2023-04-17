Richland Academy
Richland Academy of the Arts annual show and fundraiser, "A Night at The Academy" is scheduled March 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the 75 N. Walnut St. facility.

MANSFIELD -- Beginning April 17, Richland Academy of the Arts will present the 2023 Spring High School Student Exhibition, an exhibition of works by local high school students.

The art works on display showcase the multitude of talent from the local high school community. Each piece demonstrates the student's creativity and skillful knowledge of their medium.

