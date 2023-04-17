MANSFIELD -- Beginning April 17, Richland Academy of the Arts will present the 2023 Spring High School Student Exhibition, an exhibition of works by local high school students.
The art works on display showcase the multitude of talent from the local high school community. Each piece demonstrates the student's creativity and skillful knowledge of their medium.
The intriguing assortment of mediums include, painting with coffee, mask making, and jewelry techniques such as metalsmithing. The subject matter of the exhibit ranges from abstracted recognizable forms to the completely abstracted forms of neurographic art.
The many textures and forms of this exhibit are sure to grab the viewers’ attention. This exhibition will be on display in the Snyder Art Gallery until May 6.
Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council and 60+ programming supported by the Area Agency on Aging. There are classes for all ages from birth to 60+. Richland Academy of The Arts is proud to offer a tuition assistance program and to be an approved Ohio Department of Education Service Provider with the Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Program.