MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts is excited to announce NEW Visual Arts Classes offered for all ages. Meet Visual Arts Instructors Autumn Cadle, Jacy Warrick, and Ryan Failor.
Meet Autumn Cadle
Autumn earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts with a minor in Graphic Design from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Continuing her education, she graduated from Columbus College of Art and Design and received her Master of Fine Arts in Visual Arts with a focus on Sculpture and Installation.
Her work has been shown in several group exhibitions in Mansfield, Mount Vernon, Gambier, and Columbus.
Autumn enjoys working with all ages from school aged to 60 years and older and teaches a variety of art classes beginning in January! These classes include Bubble Painting, Portraiture: Learning to Draw Faces, Ceramics for Kids, Figure Drawing, Adult Ceramics, and 60+ Ceramics, 60+ programming supported by the Area Agency on Aging.
Meet Jacy Warrick
Jacy is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communications. She found art therapy and fell in love with the idea to merge her passions and graduated with a Master of Art in Counseling and Art Therapy from Ursuline College in 2019.
Jacy has combined her passion for the arts and traveled to Peru to provide art therapy to a school for students with disabilities. She currently works in private practice as a therapist and continues to use art to help others heal.
Jacy enjoys working with all ages and currently teaches 60+ Art Studio beginning in January and facilitates an outreach art program collaborating with Wedgewood Estates.
Meet Ryan Failor
Ryan began his artist life at Mansfield St. Peter's School studying with Frank Daniell and completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and drawing from the The Ohio State University in 2008. He returned to St. Peter’s as a Junior High and High School art teacher for four years and has also worked with students at the Mansfield Art Center.
Ryan believes everyone has artistic ability and enjoys sharing his passions teaching adults and teaches 60+ Alternate Mediums beginning in March.
Register today for a Visual Arts Class taught by Autumn, Jacy, and Ryan. There are classes for all ages from birth to 60+. Come explore your Artist Within today by registering online at www.richlandacademy.com or call 419-523-8224.
Richland Academy of The Arts is proud to offer a tuition assistance program and to be an approved Ohio Department of Education Service Provider with the Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Program. To find out more about the qualifications and benefits of these programs visit www.richlandacademy.com.
For more information about our events or to purchase tickets, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com.
Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council and 60+ programming supported by the Area Agency on Aging.
