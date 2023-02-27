MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts welcomes African Drumming and Dancing instructor Sogbety Diomande! Sogbety was born in the village of Toufinga, a small farming community located in the Northwest region of the Ivory Coast.
He started his career as a drummer and dancer at a very early age. He has toured with Ballet National de Cote d’Ivoire; been a member of Kotchegna Dance Company, Mask Dance Company, and has been featured with many troupes in NYC and around the U.S.
Sogbety will be instructing West African Drumming and Dancing on Saturday mornings beginning, March 4 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. for ages 6+. This class will immerse students in West African culture while learning about the rhythms, songs, and languages found in the villages of the Ivory Coast.
This class is designed for the individual student or a family, register today or learn more by calling 419-522-8224 or visiting richlandacademy.com.
Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council and 60+ programming supported by the Area Agency on Aging. There are classes for all ages from birth to 60+. Richland Academy of The Arts is proud to offer a tuition assistance program and to be an approved Ohio Department of Education Service Provider with the Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Program.