MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts welcomes African Drumming and Dancing instructor Sogbety Diomande! Sogbety was born in the village of Toufinga, a small farming community located in the Northwest region of the Ivory Coast.

He started his career as a drummer and dancer at a very early age. He has toured with Ballet National de Cote d’Ivoire; been a member of Kotchegna Dance Company, Mask Dance Company, and has been featured with many troupes in NYC and around the U.S.

