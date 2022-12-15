MANSFIELD — Richland Academy of the Arts Spring Registration is open and ongoing for all group classes and private lessons.
Our year-round class offerings include exciting new opportunities such as, Line Drawing with instructor Autumn Cadle, Musical Theatre with instructors Maria Beery & Erin Worlford, Piano Pals with instructor Olivia Rayburn, and Improv Olympics with instructor Maria Beery.
There are returning class favorites including Creative Movement with instructors Sarah Horrigan-Ramos and Erin Wolford, Kenpo-Martial Arts with Instructor Jason Farnsworth, Music Together with instructor Megan Williams, and Adult Ballet & Salsa with instructor and Artist in Residence, Marden Ramos.
There are classes for all ages from birth to 60+. Come explore your Artist Within today by registering online at www.richlandacademy.com or call 419-523-8224.
Richland Academy of The Arts is proud to offer a tuition assistance program and to be an approved Ohio Department of Education Service Provider with the Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Program. To find out more about the qualifications and benefits of these programs visit www.richlandacademy.com.
For more information about our events or to purchase tickets, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com.
Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.