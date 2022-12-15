Richland Academy
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — Richland Academy of the Arts Spring Registration is open and ongoing for all group classes and private lessons.

Our year-round class offerings include exciting new opportunities such as, Line Drawing with instructor Autumn Cadle, Musical Theatre with instructors Maria Beery & Erin Worlford, Piano Pals with instructor Olivia Rayburn, and Improv Olympics with instructor Maria Beery.

Tags