Richland Academy building

Richland Academy of the Arts is located at the corner of 4th and Walnut Streets in Mansfield. It was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

MANSFIELD -- In an effort to expand program offerings and offer more arts opportunities to the community, Richland Academy of the Arts has hired five new instructors to its team.

Private music lessons are available for a wide variety of instruments.

