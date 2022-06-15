MANSFIELD — Richland Academy of the Arts is thrilled to announce the addition of Cleveland Institute of Music graduate, Colin Henley, to their team of music instructors.
Colin Henley is a rising violist who aims to achieve excellence in his craft. Colin graduated with a Master’s degree in Viola Performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music. He also obtained his Bachelor’s in Viola Performance from Baldwin Wallace University.
Colin was the winner of Baldwin Wallace University's 2020 Lauria Concerto Competition. Colin has also had the opportunity to work with some of the premiere musicians in the United States, performing in masterclasses and workshops with Robert Vernon, Masumi Rostad, Lynne Ramsey, Stanley Konopka, Mark Jackobs, Phillip Ying, and Takako Masume.
During his study at Baldwin Wallace University, Colin was featured at the annual Viola Day Masterclass. He has also had an enriching chamber music experience playing with dozens of chamber groups in his career, including being selected through audition to play Shostakovich's Piano Quintet with the resident chamber group of Baldwin Wallace Elysian.
Throughout his summers, he has studied at the Zodiac, Miami Classical, and Green Mountain Chamber Music Festivals. Colin has held principal positions in the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Cleveland Youth Orchestra, as well as the Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra.
Off the stage, Colin teaches violin and viola lessons both privately and through Richland Academy of the Arts and Westlake Music Academy. Colin is an enthusiastic collaborator with other freelance and amateur musicians.
For more information on registering for lessons with Colin, call Richland Academy at (419) 522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com. Located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St., Richland Academy was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
