MANSFIELD -- Bus driver Melandie Collins covered her mouth with her hand and laughed. Collins appeared equal parts shocked and delighted Tuesday evening when she received an award from Mansfield City Schools recognizing her as an Every Student, Every Day Champion.
Collins has been a driver with the district for 2018.
“I thought I was getting fired,” she said with a laugh. “I just want to say 'thank you,' I can’t believe this.”
Chief Academic Officer Stephen Rizzo and Supervisor of Transportation Deb Rickert presented Collins with her commendation.
Ricker called Collins a safety conscientious driver and an asset to the district.
“She’s a very dependable, responsible and energetic employee on our transportation staff,” she said.
“When she reprimands a student, she reprimands them in a positive manner by telling them what they should be doing.”
The district recognizes a staff member as an Every Student, Every Day champion at each regular board meeting and often recognizes outstanding students for their achievements.
Senior Khyler Howard was also recognized by the district Tuesday evening. Howard is this year’s Mansfield City recipient of the McGowan Courage Award.
Senior High Assistant Principal Kristopher Beasley said when he asked staff members for suggestions on who to nominate, Howard’s name came back repeatedly.
Howard underwent multiple surgeries and faced multiple medical conditions throughout his childhood. Nevertheless, he will graduate from high school on time with a B average after completing the cyber security career tech program.
“He never once used it as an excuse,” Beasley said. “His teachers call him a leader in the class, a quiet storm, academically conscious.”
Senior High Principal Rob McQuate also presented commendation certificates from the Ohio State House to William Payne for academics and athletics, Carman Taylor for academics and the Mansfield Senior High School Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) team.
Director of Personnel Mark Wilcheck recognized several retirees for their years of service to the district.
Brenda Bandy will retire on Aug. 1 after 18 years with the district. Bandy has worked as an elementary intervention specialist within the district since 2004.
Rebecca Cashell retires July 1 after 25 years with the district. Cashell began her career with Mansfield City Schools as a paraprofessional at Carpenter Elementary. She later worked as a secretary in the athletic office, principal’s office and guidance office at Mansfield Senior High School.
Dirk Devito began working for the district in 1993 as a math intervention educator at Mansfield Senior High School. He later worked as a physical education teacher at Malabar, Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School.
Karen Fellure will wrap up a 31-year career in the district this summer. Fellure has worked in nearly every district building as a food service employee and spent 12 years as a custodian at Malabar.
Kimberlee Schroeter has spent 20 years in education, including the last seven years at Mansfield City Schools. Kimberlee has taught math, CTE engineering and personal finance during her time with the district.
Debra Scott began her 25 years with Mansfield City Schools working with children with disabilities at Sherman Elementary. She continued her career as an intervention specialist, working in Sherman, Prospect and the Tyger Digital Academy.
Kevin Stone has spent the last 32 years working in Mansfield City Schools. He’s taught various grade levels at Sherman and Springmill elementary schools.
Walter Weinhardt has worked 24 years for Mansfield City Schools. He began his career teaching science at Malabar and spent most of his time in the district teaching middle school science and social studies.
Janet Weithman has worked in Mansfield City Schools for 24 years. She has taught kindergarten, first, second and third grade.