Supt. Tim Tarvin is wrapping up his 31st year at Shelby City Schools. Tarvin, 1977 Shelby High School graduate, is retiring at the end of the school year.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — Tim Tarvin can boil his entire career as an educator down to a single word: Relationships. 

For the superintendent of Shelby City Schools, relationships are the most important and the most rewarding part of the job. 

Tarvin in his office

Tim Tarvin recalls stories about the students behind the artwork hanging in his office.

