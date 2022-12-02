Mansfield Senior High School building

Mansfield Senior High School.

 File Photo

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield police say there was no active threat behind the lockdown of Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School Friday morning.

School went into lockdown per protocol after magazine found on school grounds

