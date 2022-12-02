EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated.
MANSFIELD — Mansfield police say there was no active threat behind the lockdown of Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School Friday morning.
Parents and guardians on the district’s robocall alert system received the following message Friday morning:
“This morning we received a report of a potential safety threat at Mansfield Senior High School and Mansfield Middle school. We immediately locked down the building while local law enforcement investigated. At this time everyone is safe, but both schools will remain in lockdown until the investigation is complete.”
Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School share a building at 124 N. Linden Road. At 11:20 a.m., school officials announced the lockdown had been lifted and the school day had resumed.
Asst. Chief Jason Bammann of the Mansfield Police Department told Richland Source that the building went into lockdown after a handgun magazine was discovered on school grounds.
“The school and patrol handled it immediately. Their (Mansfield City’s) protocol is to lock down the school,” he said. “Patrol got there and took possession of (the magazine).”
According to Bammann, a juvenile was identified as the person who brought the magazine on campus. Local law enforcement and the school were working to notify the juvenile’s parents as of 10:56 a.m.
Bammann said law enforcement is still trying to determine the location of the gun and find out why it was brought to school.
“When the investigation is complete, the officers will decide if they need to seek charges,” Bammann said.
Supt. Stan Jefferson said the safety and well-being of students and staff is always a top priority for the district.
"We will continue working with Mansfield Police and handle the situation according to applicable state laws and the Mansfield City Schools Student Handbook," Jefferson said in a 11:20 a.m. update sent out to parents and guardians.
"I want to thank our local law enforcement for their quick action, and our students and staff for following lockdown safety protocols."
Meanwhile, Lexington Supt. Jeremy Secrist clarified that there was no lockdown ongoing in the district.
"We were alerted this morning there is a false report that Lexington Schools was on a lockdown," Secrist said in an automated message. "There is no truth to that report and all buildings are secure."
