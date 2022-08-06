PLYMOUTH -- Abbie Durbin of Plymouth was one of 38 students from throughout the state who visited Washington D.C., and other area points of interest from June 18 to 24 as part of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, Inc.’s 2022 Youth Tour.
Durbin was sponsored by Firelands Electric Cooperative, Inc. and joined more than 1,200 other rural youths representing 28 states. As part of their tour of the nation’s capital, students met with members of their Congressional delegation, visited Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Capitol, and attended a performance at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
For over 50 years, teens from rural America have been coming to Washington D.C., on this “trip of a lifetime,” courtesy of their local sponsoring electric cooperative, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and NRECA. The weeklong trip includes visits to several areas of historical and national significance in and around the city.
Abbie is the daughter of Angela and Joe Durbin and is a recent graduate of Plymouth High School. She plans to attend Tiffin University in the fall to study criminal justice and forensic psychology. For more photos and information about the students’ experiences on the 2022 Youth Tour, visit Ohio Youth Tour on Facebook and Instagram.
Firelands Electric, A Touchstone Energy Cooperative®, is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative providing electric service to approximately 9,100 homes and businesses in rural areas of Ashland, Huron, Lorain, and Richland counties.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.