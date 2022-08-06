Durbin at Jefferson Memorial

Firelands Electric Co-op Youth Tour delegate, Abbie Durbin, is pictured in front of the Jefferson Memorial.

PLYMOUTH -- Abbie Durbin of Plymouth was one of 38 students from throughout the state who visited Washington D.C., and other area points of interest from June 18 to 24 as part of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, Inc.’s 2022 Youth Tour.

Durbin was sponsored by Firelands Electric Cooperative, Inc. and joined more than 1,200 other rural youths representing 28 states. As part of their tour of the nation’s capital, students met with members of their Congressional delegation, visited Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Capitol, and attended a performance at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

