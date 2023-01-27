BB941EF4-3F4D-486E-ADC8-490EC948DA31.jpeg

Alumni of the Plymouth FFA (established as the Shiloh FFA) pose for a group photo.

PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA.

She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair.

A certificate dated January 23, 1933 from the Ohio Association of the Future Farmers of America certifying the Shiloh FFA chapter. 

