FBS winners

From left: Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel, Madeline Tack Highland High School, Bree Fellows Plymouth-Shiloh School, Kylee Bilancini Northmor High School, Board President Doug Theaker, Board Vice-President Glenna Plotts

MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) recognized 12 senior students from client school districts for their academic success and school and community service at the annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Award Dinner on March 14.

Three students were awarded $500 scholarships each based on their school grades, test scores, activities, and an essay detailing one educator's positive impact on their lives. All students read their tributes aloud and introduced their “Positive Impact Person” to the audience, including family members and school administrators.

