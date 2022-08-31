Plymouth 2022 Homecoming Court

Plymouth High School has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court (from left): Faith Thacker, Grant Anderson, Carlie Finnegan, Elliott Hall, Makenzie Back, Jansen Potts, Sarah Hoak, Shae Sparks, Brylie Patrick, Trace McVey, Riley Slone, Gavin McClary, Kennedi Stumbo, Caiden Allen, Isabella Barker, Noah Robinson, Molli Reynolds, and Blake Barker.

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court.

Each grade voted on one girl and one guy to represent their class. The court includes these youngsters:

Plymouth High School 2022 Homecoming Court senior candidates

Senior members of the 2022 Plymouth High School Homecoming Court are pictured above (from left): Makenzie Back, Jansen Potts, Sarah Hoak, Shae Sparks, Brylie Patrick, Trace McVey, Riley Slone, Gavin McClary, Kennedi Stumbo and Caiden Allen.
