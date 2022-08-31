PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court.
Each grade voted on one girl and one guy to represent their class. The court includes these youngsters:
Crown Bearers
Isabella Barker is the daughter of Troy and Becky Barker. Isabella is a pre- schooler that loves to dress-up and eat ice cream with her family. Blake Barker is the son of Troy and Becky Barker. Blake is in Mrs. Bail’s kindergarten class. He loves monster trucks and donuts.
Freshmen Court
The freshmen court members are Faith Thacker and Grant Anderson. Faith is the daughter of Crystal and James Backensto and Dustin and Ashley Thacker. Grant is the son of Matt and Heidi Anderson. Faith is a majorette and a member of student council. She enjoys crafting and being with her family. Grant plays football, swims, plays the tuba in the marching band, and throws shot and discus in track. Grant is excited about being on court.
Sophomore Court
The sophomore court members are Molli Reynolds and Noah Robinson. Molli is the daughter of Melissa and Jeremiah Shores and Brad Reynolds. Noah is the son of Meredith and Eric Robinson. Molli loves marching in the Big Red Marching Band and cheerleading. Noah loves playing football, wrestling, and running track. He also enjoys weight lifting. They are both surprised and thankful that the class of 2025 chose them.
Junior Court
The junior class court members are Carlie Finnegan and Elliott Hall. Carlie is the daughter of Taylor and Jules Jackson. Elliott is the son of Ryan and Angela Hall. Carlie plays softball and is in student council. She loves spending time with family and friends. Elliott plays golf, basketball and baseball and is in student council. They are both excited and honored to represent the Junior class, class of 2024.
Senior Court
Five Senior girls are vying for Homecoming Queen and five guys are vying for King.
Makenzie Back is our first senior princess and Jansen Potts is her escort. Makenzie is the daughter of Lisa and Bill Back. She enjoys playing softball, spending time with her brother (aka beating him in a round of nine), reading with a cup of chai tea by her side, and just spending time with family and friends. Mac is very honored to be on the homecoming court.
When Jansen walked over to her with the flower, she was flooded with different emotions; shocked and excited. She knew this would definitely be a moment to cherish. Jansen is the son of Bill Potts and Libby Martin-Potts. He enjoys playing baseball, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. He is very surprised and honored to be on Homecoming court.
Sarah Hoak is our second senior princess and Shae Sparks is her escort. Sarah is the daughter of Tom and Sally Hoak. Sarah enjoys golf, gardening, FFA, basketball, student council, and 4-H. She is the senior class president, FFA president, and student council president. Sarah feels like she is one of the big kids whom she thought were really cool when she was seven. Shae is the son of Rodney and Jeanie Sparks. He is a captain in football, wrestling and baseball. He is a class officer and on student council. Shae feels it is a privilege to be on court with his friends.
Our third senior princess is Brylie Patrick and her escort is Trace McVey. She is the daughter of Matthew and Andrea Patrick. Brylie enjoys playing volleyball with all of her friends and teammates. Trace is the son of Tracey and Toni McVey. He enjoys playing football, basketball and baseball. They are both honored to know that their class chose them to be senior representatives. It also means a lot that they could experience this together. Brylie and Trace could not be more proud of the 2023 senior class.
Riley Slone is the fourth senior princess. She is the daughter of Jeff and Amanda Saunders.
She enjoys volleyball and hanging out with friends. Gavin is the son of Shane and Rachel McClary. He enjoys football, track, lifting and hanging out with friends. They are both grateful to have the opportunity to be on court their senior year.
Our final senior princess is Kennedi Stumbo and her escort is Caiden Allen. Kennedi is the daughter of Tiffany Robinson and Brad Stumbo. She is a majorette, plays volleyball and is a member of student council. Kennedi feels good being nominated onto homecoming court and making this a great high school memory.
Caiden is the son of Rico and Danell Allen. He competes in football, hockey and track. He is looking forward to heading to the state track meet again this year. Caiden says it feels good to be on court with his friends.