MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Ohio’s top students during the 34th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program on Tuesday.
The winner for Richland County is Bree Fellows from Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools. The winner for Crawford County is Kaya Capretta from Galion City Schools. The winner for Morrow County Kylee Bilancini from Northmor Local Schools.
The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.
The event will be held at the Nationwide HOTEL AND Conference Center in Lewis Center, Ohio, following the Ohio ESC Association’s annual Spring meeting.
Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.
“In order to achieve this level of success, these students have demonstrated bold leadership, resilience, and grit,” stated Craig Burford, Executive Director of OESCA.