Franklin B. Walter top scholars

Pictured above are Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Supt. Kevin Kimmel, Plymouth's Bree Fellows, Northmor's Kylee Bilancini, and Galion's Kaya Capretta.

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Ohio’s top students during the 34th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program on Tuesday.

The winner for Richland County is Bree Fellows from Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools. The winner for Crawford County is Kaya Capretta from Galion City Schools. The winner for Morrow County Kylee Bilancini from Northmor Local Schools.

