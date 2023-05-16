PLYMOUTH -- On Saturday, April 15, the Plymouth FFA hosted their annual FFA banquet.
More than 200 members, supporters, alumni and guests were present at this event. During the banquet, members were given awards and celebrated all their successes and hard work throughout the year, goodbyes were said to members who have helped the chapter achieve so much, and the new officers for the upcoming year were installed.
To start the night, there were many delicious dinner selections, desserts and refreshments for guests to enjoy.
The chapter presented numerous awards including most involved, top sales awards, honorary degree, honorary business and other awards.
Almost 70 members were identified for receiving their Discovery, Greenhand, or Chapter degree. Not only did the members get gifts, but many alumni, parents, photographers, farm field helpers, cooks, and Career Development Event (CDEs) coaches were also recognized for their importance to the chapter. It's safe to say nobody left empty handed whether they left with 10 awards or a full stomach!
Aliya Echelbarger was acknowledged for receiving her state degree this May at a state convention. She will also be receiving her American Degree at the National Convention in October. Aaron Kuhn will also be receiving his American Degree this October. Aaron and Aliya have both worked very hard to be able to receive the highest possible FFA degree that less than half of one percent of FFA members receive.
President Sarah Hoak gave her retiring address as she has held the president office for the last two years. Sarah expressed how grateful she was for gaining a lifetime of memories, new friends, experiences and expanding her knowledge.
“Appreciate the time you have because you never know when it will be cut short, or how fast a new chapter in your life may begin,” Hoak said.
When Hoak was a freshman her high school experience was cut short due to Covid. Even though she missed out on so many early high school experiences, they made the best of it.
“Covid and really just the process of growing up made me appreciate the time that I have had, and will have in the future," she said. "I know that no matter the situation, no matter how burnt out or stressed I get, I know that my time on this earth is limited and it should be cherished.”
This fall Hoak will be attending the Ohio State University main campus majoring in sustainable agriculture.
The honorary Degree award was given to Mrs. Sally Hoak. Sally is an active member of the community being the owner of Uptown Curls Salon in Plymouth and a member of the Plymouth Shiloh School Board of Education.
The honorary business award was given to JJ’s Pizza owned by Brandon and Berta Baker. JJ’s has donated pizza to the chapter, helped with fundraising and allowed the FFA members to have an exclusive inside look of their business during Farm Tours in May of 2022.
Recipients of the Discovery Degree included, Keegan Beverly, Makayla Cunningham, Taylor Dean, Lincoln Distl, Kamryn Hall, Deacon Hansen, Chiyo Harris, Gianna Hughes, Luke Kelbley, Cainan Kilgore, Seth Love, Kaylee Martin, Presley Martin, David Milligan, Madison Montgomery, Anthony Moore, Benji Oney, Jacob Page, Bryson Sanders, Hunter Shepherd, Mya Stine, Kelsey Surgener, Jeric Tackett, Dallas Thompson, Jayden Thompson, Kendyll Tolbert, Adelyn Vorhees, and Ashley Watkins.
Recipients of the Greenhand Degree included, Brooke Bailey, Nicole Beverage, Kelsey Breznicki,Peyton Chandler, Lily Cook, Sara Cook,Rylie Edwards, Raelynn Fearing, Morgan Follett, Rylee Gowitzka, Aaliyah Grose, Alyson Lewis, Miley Linstrum, Dillan Myers, Kayden Oney, Jaylen Scott, Jack Stacklin,Camryn Wallace, Lilly Weaver, Thomas Winegardner, Casey Yaney, Kristi Yeager, and Blake Zidarin.
Recipients of the Chapter Degree included, Ki Barber, Olivia Balkin, Kyrsten Caudill, Christian Conklin, Armando Flores, Matthew Gillum, Colton Hass, Kansas Huston, Jack Kelbley, Paige Letner, Tim Listrum, Zach Miller, Ethan Osborne, Hunter Scheffler, Ava Stine, Katelyn Swingle, Kristen Swingle and Caden Yaney.
The top five fruit sellers were Nicole Beverage, Aly Lewis, Olivia Balkin, Kansas Huston, and Gianna Hughes.Top 5 Strawberry sellers were Nicole Beverage, Amber Martin, Aaliyah Grose, Aly Lewis and Morgan Follett.
The 2022-2023 outstanding students included, Aaliyah Grose, Nicole Beverage, Kristen Swingle, Braden Montgomery, and Sarah Hoak. The winner of the 110% award sponsored by Agcredit was Madison Montgomery.
CDE teams that placed at state level are as follows; Career Presentations- Gianna Hughes placed 9th in state, Mya Stine was 11th in state. Impact on Agriculture- Makayla Cunngingham, Kelsey Surgener, Ashley Watkins, and Addy Voorhees placed 9th in state as a team.
Agriculture Career Conversation -- Jeric Tackett placed 18th in state, Taylor Dean was 13th in state. The Career Quiz Bowl team placed 11th in state and the team consisted of Chiyo Harris, Kaylee Martin, Kendyll Tolbert, and Madison Montgomery.
The food science team placed 12th in the state. Braden Montgomery is currently in top 4 in the state of Ohio for his agriscience fair project. The poultry judging team will be heading to state finals at the end of the month. Both of these events will be recognized at State Convention in May.
Ava Stine has received a gold rating on her treasurer book and Katelyn Swingle received a gold rating on her secretary’s book and they will both be walking across the stage and receiving their award at State Convention.
The 2023-2024 officer team is as followed; President-Braden Montgomery, Vice President-Katelyn Swingle, Secretary-Ava Stine, Treasurer-Kansas Huston, Reporter-Nicole Beverage, Sentinel-Kristen Swingle, Student Advisor-Zach Miller, Historian-Aaliyah Grose, and the parliamentarian is Paige Letner.
The Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni also presents a scholarship to hard-working members to help them to better afford their college tuition each year. This year Sarah Hoak, the daughter of Tom and Sally Hoak, was granted the scholarship. Sarah has participated in many events over the years and has helped the alumni at numerous occasions.
This year the Stanley Caudill scholarship was added. The Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni will also award $4,000 in additional scholarships this spring to alumni students returning to college.
These scholarships are made possible by supporters of the annual Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni Tool Fundraiser to be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Tickets are now available at Plymouth Hardware, Uptown Curls and Ag Repair Services.
The Plymouth FFA chapter and the Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni would like to sincerely thank all of our Supporters who helped to make everything the club can do.