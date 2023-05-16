FFA logo

Future Farmers of America

PLYMOUTH -- On Saturday, April 15, the Plymouth FFA hosted their annual FFA banquet.

More than 200 members, supporters, alumni and guests were present at this event. During the banquet, members were given awards and celebrated all their successes and hard work throughout the year, goodbyes were said to members who have helped the chapter achieve so much, and the new officers for the upcoming year were installed.

