SHELBY -- Three girls, Reghan Henry, Summer Kennard and Amadia Aguire arrived at Pioneer Career & Technology Center from three different schools.
They had three different goals, different backgrounds and visions. Yet they found friendship and maybe even their future at Pioneer.
During the school year, the trio went to the SkillsUSA State competition in law enforcement. They won and will be attending the National SkillsUSA competition in June.
They stated SkillsUSA is an organization that teaches students core values that will help them when they join the workforce. It gives them an insight into the possible future with an emphasis on leadership.
All three girls are excited about attending the National’s and they have been working very hard since their graduation to study and work towards making their mark at the contest.
Individually, Rehgan Henry was unsure about her future vocation when she attended Madison High School.
She searched several vocations and learned Pioneer Career &Technology Center offered several programs in law enforcement. She had multiple family members involved in law enforcement, including her brother and grandfather, so she decided to sign up for the Criminal Justice program at Pioneer. Henry found the program very interesting.
She believed in not missing any days in school and working hard to maintain a 4.0 GPA. In January, she lost her father due to COVID and missed two weeks of school. Henry had not missed any days in the two years she attended Pioneer until the tragedy happened. Still, she worked especially hard to keep her 4.0.
Henry has high appreciation to her instructor at Pioneer, Daniel George, and Rehgan’s brother, Nick Henry, who assisted George with teaching defensive tactics.
Rehgan said she learned so much from the program and is excited about attending NCTC this fall, and possibly going to Bowling Green University to major in forensics.
Summer Kennard came to Pioneer from Willard with high expectations of learning how to help people through law enforcement. She found it in the program Criminal Justice.
Kennard said she learned a lot during her two years at Pioneer and has decided to attend Hocking College this fall with a major in Criminal Justice. She also has plans to get her Masters and possibly her PhD.
Amadia Aguire came to Pioneer from Shelby because she wanted to learn how to make a difference in the world today, so she chose the Criminal Justice program. Her hopes and dreams are to find a job in the workforce that is related to law enforcement.
The three girls became quick friends and have enjoyed their two years at Pioneer. The girls enjoyed attending all of the SkillsUSA conferences.
Rehgan said she expects to learn more teamwork skills and how to work with others to solve problems. The girls praised George and others who have been helping them to prepare for the contest.